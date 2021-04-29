scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 29, 2021
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Rishabh Pant vs Eoin Morgan

IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Delhi Capitals hope to notch their fifth win of the campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

April 29, 2021 6:00:47 pm
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Live Score: The match is being held in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on a double-header Thursday.

Despite a recent loss against RCB, the Rishabh Pant-led unit maintain a clean record with four wins out of six matches and sit on the third spot of the IPL points table. The team will be hoping for Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada to return to their match-winning forms. On the other hand, the Eoin Morgan-led side will have some morales boosted after a win over Punjab Kings. However, the team is yet to find its rhythm in its batting order.

IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Live Score Online:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (c/w), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Shams Mulani, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings and Aniruddha Joshi.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi.

