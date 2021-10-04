IPL 2021, DC vs CSK: When and where to watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), two teams who have sealed their spots in the knockout rounds, will take on each other in this top-of-the-table clash on Monday. With two league matches left, a defeat will not hurt either team much, though if the losing team loses their last league match, there is a chance that they will drop out of the Qualifier 1.

With Delhi Capitals happily placed to play in the play-offs, they can try out Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings at the top. Rahane hasn’t played a single game in this season of IPL and the team might try to back their most experienced batsman to get some runs behind his back. Chennai might see Dwayne Bravo coming back for CSK’s penultimate game and Lungi Ngidi might get a game.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between DC vs CSK begin?

The IPL 2021 match between DC vs CSK is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2021 match between DC vs CSK take place?

The IPL 2021 match between DC vs CSK will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between DC vs CSK?

The IPL 2021 match between DC vs CSK will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between DC vs CSK match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between DC vs CSK will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.