IPL 2021, DC vs CSK Playing XI: Delhi Capitals may try Rahane, Billing

With Delhi Capitals happily placed to play in the play-offs, they can try out Ajinkya Rahane and Sam Billings at the top. Rahane hasn’t played a single game in this season of IPL and the team might try to back their most experienced batsman to get some runs behind his back.

While Chennai might see Dwayne Bravo coming back for CSK’s penultimate game and Lungi Ngidi might get a game.

Delhi Capitals:

Batting

Delhi Capitals have a luxury to experiment with its top order as the team is almost certain to be in the play-offs. Ajinkya Rahane might get a look in for Shikhar Dhawan or Prithvi Shaw. Rahane had a series of bad shows in England for the Indian Test team but his white ball performance for Delhi Capitals has been decent. The team can also try Sam Billings, who has been warming the bench.

Bowling

The team can manage the workload of its pacers ahead of play offs and can give breaks between Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Delhi Capitals already have Indian pacers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma on the bench.

Delhi Capitals (likely): Sam Billings, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetymar, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Umesh Yadav, Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings:

Batting

Ruturaj Gaikwad has single handedly held CSK’s top order over his shoulders. However, there have been certain worries in the middle-order with their ace Suresh Raina completely out of form throughout the season. However, Dhoni has always backed their players when they are down.

Despite losing out to Rajasthan Royals in the last game, CSK could see few changes before the penultimate league game against Delhi Capitals.

Bowling

Dwayne Bravo could find his place back replacing Sam Curran. Team might also try Lungi Ngidi, who might replace Josh Hazelwood.

CSK likely: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, D Bravo, L Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif.