IPL 2021: David Warner achieves three milestones with record half-century against CSK

New Delhi: David Warner captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match 23 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL) (PTI04_28_2021_000194B)

David Warner became the fourth player to record 10,000 runs in T20 cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on Wednesday. The SRH skipper also became only the eighth batsman to score 200 or more sixes in IPL history.

Passing 10000 T20 runs with a brace off Lungi Ngidi in the 15th over, the Australian became the fourth cricketer to join the elite club after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Shoaib Malik. He made both these staggering records in the space of just two deliveries.

SRH rode on half-centuries from Warner and Manish Pandey along with a cameo from Kane Williamson to post 171 for 3 in 20 overs. Warner (57 off 55 balls) and Pandey (61 off 46 balls) added 106 runs for the second wicket.

Warner now holds the most number of half-centuries (50) in IPL. The closest to him is Shikhar Dhawan with 43 IPL fifties, closely followed by Virat Kohli (40), Rohit (40), de Villiers (40) and Raina (39).

Warner appeared frustrated at times at the inability to force the pace on a track where ball wasnt always coming onto the bat. His 50th IPL half-century had three fours and two sixes but it was not his usual aggressive, bustling knock. He could not get going and his powerful hits went straight to the fielders.

Ngidi ended Warner’s misery by having caught (by Ravindra Jadeja) attempting a big shot off a widish delivery. The first six overs yielded 39 runs.

Warner, who has been with SRH since 2014, had an injury-disrupted Australia season in the lead up to this IPL.