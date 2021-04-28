IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: With four straight wins, MS Dhoni’s CSK are on a roll and hoping to continue the same winning streak here at Firoze Shah Kotla. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been the driving force behind CSK’s impressive run so far. His blistering assault on Harshal Patel in the final over shut out RCB on Sunday. He has been among the wickets with his accurate left-arm spin apart from effecting stunning run-outs.

On the other hand, Sunrisers rely heavily on their foreign recruits, led by skipper David Warner, opener Jonny Bairstow, Kiwi great Kane Williamson and Rashid, which is a cause for concern. Their biggest weakness is a fragile batting order and over-reliance on the top order.

