IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: David Warner wins toss, opts to bat

IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad need a big win to enter the top four on the points table

IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: In the 23rd match of the season, an in-form Chennai Super Kings will take on a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi. MS Dhoni’s CSK need a win to dethrone Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the top of the table whereas SRH need a win to rise from the bottom of the table. A big win can even help SRH to climb to the fourth spot. David Warner’s side has been impressive in the previous two games including a win and a loss in super over to Delhi Capitals (DC). Kane Williamson has provided a major boost to the top order but middle order woes continue to haunt them.

If fit, Manish Pandey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can walk into the side. Pandey can replace Virat Singh as the uncapped player played a slow inning in the run chase. Bhuvneshwar can replace Khaleel Ahmed as the left-arm pacer was expensive in the previous game. Jagadeesha Suchith is likely to stay in the team for his all-round performance helping SRH take the game into super over. Priyam Garg is another option SRH can try in the midde order. On the other hand, CSK may bring back Moeen Ali in the side replacing Dwayne Bravo especially if Ambati Rayudu is injured. Robin Uthappa or Krishnappa Gowtham can also make their way into the squad if Rayudu is injured.