IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: David Warner wins toss, opts to bat

IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: In the 23rd match of the season, an in-form Chennai Super Kings will take on a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi. MS Dhoni’s CSK need a win to dethrone Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the top of the table whereas SRH need a win to rise from the bottom of the table. A big win can even help SRH to climb to the fourth spot. David Warner’s side has been impressive in the previous two games including a win and a loss in super over to Delhi Capitals (DC). Kane Williamson has provided a major boost to the top order but middle order woes continue to haunt them.
If fit, Manish Pandey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can walk into the side. Pandey can replace Virat Singh as the uncapped player played a slow inning in the run chase. Bhuvneshwar can replace Khaleel Ahmed as the left-arm pacer was expensive in the previous game. Jagadeesha Suchith is likely to stay in the team for his all-round performance helping SRH take the game into super over. Priyam Garg is another option SRH can try in the midde order. On the other hand, CSK may bring back Moeen Ali in the side replacing Dwayne Bravo especially if Ambati Rayudu is injured. Robin Uthappa or Krishnappa Gowtham can also make their way into the squad if Rayudu is injured.
MS Dhoni has brought back Lungi Ngidi and Moeen Ali in place of Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo. Tahir was impressive in the previous game against RCB picking up two wickets during his economical spell in the middle overs. David Warner made two changes two bringing back experienced Manish Pandey and Sandeep Sharma back in the team replacing Abhishek Sharma and Virat Singh. Singh played a disappointing knock in the run chase against DC whereas Abhishek Sharma failed to provide the support with bat and ball.
SRH XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar
SRH skipper David Warner wins toss, opts to bat.
CSK have had an upper hand over SRH winning 10 out of 14 matches. In the previous season, both teams won one game against each other. In the first game, CSK failed to chase down the target of 165 by 7 runs. In the second game, SRH failed to chase down 168 and lost by 20 runs.
Hello and welcome to Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live blog. This is going to be the first match played in Delhi this season. Franchises may look to make a few changes in their lineup as per the surface. Injuries on both sides may lead to a few players playing their first game of the season.