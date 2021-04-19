IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Super Kings face a Royal challenge

IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and a much-improved bowling effort when they take on a power-packed Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Monday. The Super Kings made a solid comeback by sealing a one-sided victory over Punjab Kings the other night. Meanwhile, all-rounder Chris Morris powered the Royals to victory in the final-over thriller against Delhi Capitals. So far, CSK holds the edge against RR in the IPL. In 23 encounters, Chennai has managed to win 14 matches. For CSK, Lungi Ngidi is out of quarantine and available for selection. However, Dhoni is unlikely to make any changes to the bowling attack after the commendable performance in the previous match. In the batting department, Robin Uthappa may make his CSK debut replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Rajasthan’s top order has struggled in the previous two matches. Manan Vohra has not lived up to his reputation and may get replaced by young Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jos Buttler is due for a long inning as well. In the middle order, Rajasthan’s batting got a major boost with the arrival of David Miller who replaced an injured Ben Stokes. Chris Morris match-winning carnage is also a positive for Royals when they go up against Dhoni’s brigade.
CSK's star batsman Suresh Raina needs two more sixes to reach 200 sixes in IPL. If Raina hits two sixes tonight, he will become the seventh player overall and fourth Indian player to reach the feat. Currently, Chris Gayle leads the list with 352 sixes under his name.
Hello and welcome to CSK vs RR live blog. Last season, RR dominated CSK in the two encounters in the league stages. In the first game, CSK failed to chase down a daunting target of 217 and lost by 16 runs. In the second game, CSK could put only 125/5 while batting first and the modest total was chased down by RR easily with 15 balls to spare. Dhoni will be hoping for a turnaround this season.