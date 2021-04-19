IPL 2021 CSK vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021 CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals would look to build on their first wins and gain momentum when they clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai on Monday. The two sides bounced back after losing their opening fixtures with wins, albeit in contrasting styles.

While the MS Dhoni-led CSK had it easy against Punjab Kings, the Royals scraped through against Delhi Capitals in the final over. Both teams would be eyeing a second win to give their campaign a boost. CSK hit back superbly after a chastening defeat to Capitals with Deepak Chahar putting his hand up with a four-wicket haul to break the back of the Punjab batting line-up, setting up a six-wicket victory.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in India?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms. You can catch live updates on indianexpress.com.