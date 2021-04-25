scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 25, 2021
IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Battle for the pole position

IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: CSK will look to dethrone RCB from the pole position in the points table

Updated: April 25, 2021 2:36:10 pm
IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The winner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash will be at the top of the pole position. RCB are already there with four wins from four games whereas CSK are just below them with three wins from four games. Both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have a good record against the rival franchises. Kohli is the highest run-getter against CSK whereas Dhoni is the highest run-getter against RCB in IPL history. A high-scoring game is expected when the two in-form teams meet at the Wankhede stadium.

CSK would not like to make a change in their side after the win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous game. Lungi Ngidi is expected to stay in the side after replacing Dwayne Bravo in the previous match. On the other hand, RCB may make one change in their bowling lineup by replacing Kane Richardson with Daniel Sams. Richardson got the wicket of Shivam Dube in the previous game but was a bit expensive. Sams was in good form in the BBL and may walk in to the side after recovering from Covid-19.

Live Blog

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB Live Updates:

14:36 (IST)25 Apr 2021
Kohli's record against CSK

Virat Kohli has scored 887 runs from 25 innings against CSK. He returned to form as well scoring an unbeaten 72 in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals. 

14:05 (IST)25 Apr 2021
What happened last season

In the last season, both teams won one game against each other. In the first game, CSK failed to chase down a target of 10. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 90 in that game. In the second match, CSK chased down a modest total of 146 with ease. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with an unbeaten 65. 

Squads: 

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Daniel Christian, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

