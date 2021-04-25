IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Battle for the pole position

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB Live Score: RCB are table toppers with four wins from four games

IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The winner of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash will be at the top of the pole position. RCB are already there with four wins from four games whereas CSK are just below them with three wins from four games. Both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have a good record against the rival franchises. Kohli is the highest run-getter against CSK whereas Dhoni is the highest run-getter against RCB in IPL history. A high-scoring game is expected when the two in-form teams meet at the Wankhede stadium.

CSK would not like to make a change in their side after the win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous game. Lungi Ngidi is expected to stay in the side after replacing Dwayne Bravo in the previous match. On the other hand, RCB may make one change in their bowling lineup by replacing Kane Richardson with Daniel Sams. Richardson got the wicket of Shivam Dube in the previous game but was a bit expensive. Sams was in good form in the BBL and may walk in to the side after recovering from Covid-19.