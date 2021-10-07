IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS and KKR vs RR: When and where to watch

The last round of league matches begin on Thursday, with some teams awaiting their fate at the end of the round-robin stage of IPL 2021. The first match is between Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are aiming to ensure a top-two finish, and Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are praying for a miracle for them to qualify for the playoffs. The second match of the day will be a virtual knockout match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are vying for the fourth playoff spot with Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

What time will the IPL 2021 matches between CSK vs PBKS and KKR vs RR begin?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK vs PBKS is scheduled to take place at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday. The IPL 2021 match between KKR vs RR is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2021 matches between CSK vs PBKS and KKR vs RR take place?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK vs PBKS and KKR vs RR will take place in UAE.

How to watch live IPL 2021 match between CSK vs PBKS and KKR vs RR?

The IPL 2021 match between CSK vs PBKS and KKR vs RR will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between CSK vs PBKS and KKR vs RR match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between CSK vs PBKS and KKR vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.