Sunday, September 19, 2021
IPL 2021, CSK vs MI: Raina gets quick relief; Bumrah’s unhappy 100

Chennai Super Kings posted 156/6 at the end of their innings against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021's first match of the UAE leg.

By: Express News Service |
Updated: September 19, 2021 10:11:01 pm
Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina in action against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. (IPL)

Chinna Thala left hopping and huffing

It was relief that screamed on Suresh Raina’s face after he mis-sliced what looked like a jailbreak attempt to escape his six-ball torment. The stroke was hideous (to understate it). Raina just backed away, all three stumps in full view, and just slammed his bat at the ball, in hope that it would somehow miss everything, or like two balls before, brush his edge to the boundary. But this ball was fuller and shaping away from him. He was perhaps anticipating a short ball. The blind slash ballooned airily into the point’s hands, putting an end to his misery.

The previous five balls were Raina-Down-Under throwback, where his old weakness against the short-pitch ball into his body was ruthlessly re-examined. He was hopping and hustling at the crease. He seemed genuinely spooked out, and in the end, it was relief that his mental agony was not prolonged.

— Sandip G

Boom goes bust

Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah in action against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. (IPL)

Rarely does a batsman smear Jaspsit Bumrah over long-off. Ruturaj Gaikwad accomplished it, without straining a sinew. Bumrah floated a slower ball outside the off-stump, not the floaty, dipping devil that hoodwinked Shaun Marsh, but wide of the off-stumps, giving Gaikwad the room to swing his arms through the line.

A neat, fluid swing of the blade and the ball floated into the stands, after alluring the boundary riders for a majority of its journey. Gaikwad could not believe what he had achieved, as the ball wafted into the stands, he gaped his mouth in disbelief and looked genuinely in trance. For the majority of the innings, his batting looked as if in a trance too. It’s not every day that a batsman metes out such treatment to Bumrah.

— Sandip G

Live Blog
Match 30 : 19 Sep, 2021
Chennai Super Kings
VS
Mumbai Indians
  • 11 mins ago

    SIX! Over mid-wicket

    Pollard power is here! And he hammers Jadeja for a six! More of a mishit…

  • 19 mins ago

    OUT! Bravo picks I Kishan

    Ishan finds the fielder at short cover against Bravo and he is disappointed. He knows…

View all updatesView Scorecard
Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
