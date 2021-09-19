IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021 Live Streaming Online: The Indian Premier League resumes with the blockbuster Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians clash on Sunday.

As the second wave of COVID-19 wreaked havoc in India in April-May, the water-tight IPL bio-bubble was also breached, forcing the suspension of the tournament after 29 games. Last week, doubts over smooth conduct of the tournament resurfaced with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian team’s camp in England but fortunately for the organisers, the issue did not escalate and the available Indian and English players arrived here safely.

Fans, albeit a limited number, will also be present at an IPL venue for the first time since 2019, adding immensely to the event’s spectacle.

There are 31 games to be played in UAE conditions instead of the usual 60 and that could mean good pitches for the majority of the tournament. With the conditions different from India and pitches expected to be slower, all teams have emphasised on starting from scratch.

CSK and MI renew their celebrated rivalry to kick start the IPL resumption on Sunday.

Having already played half of their 14 league games, MI, who have three wins from seven games, can’t afford another slow start.

CSK, aka Dad’s Army, finally seemed to have found a winning combination after the disappointment of 2020. Their young guns like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran delivered in the first half of the season while their spinners — Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja — also came to the party. Moeen and Jadeja also impressed with the bat.

Now the team will be hoping its stalwarts, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina, too find their touch.

MI, on the other hand, will be hoping to up their game like they often do in pressure situations. Their famed middle-order did not exactly set the stage on fire and their bowling in the powerplay also can be better.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been in stellar touch of late, will be expected to continue in the same vein and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and leggie Rahul Chahar, come into the event a more confident trio having made the World Cup squad.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya would be expected to bowl regularly in the tournament which will also tell the India selectors on how he is shaping ahead of the ICC showpiece.

When will Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match start?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 19.

What is the venue of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match live?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match?

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India. You can also follow live score and live updates of the match right here at the IndianExpress.com.