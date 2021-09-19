IPL 2021, CSK vs MI LIVE Updates

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Live streaming: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians renew their celebrated rivalry to kick start the IPL resumption on Sunday. CSK finally seemed to have found a winning combination after the disappointment of 2020. Their young guns like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran delivered in the first half of the season while their spinners — Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja — also came to the party. Moeen and Jadeja also impressed with the bat. Now the team will be hoping skipper MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina find their touch.
Meanwhile, MI, having already played half of their 14 league games, have three wins from seven games and can’t afford another slow start. MI will be hoping to up their game like they often do in pressure situations. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been in stellar touch of late, will be expected to continue in the same vein and the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and leggie Rahul Chahar, come into the event a more confident trio having made the World Cup squad.