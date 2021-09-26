IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Kolkata Knight Riders bat first

IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing the afternoon match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both teams have been in good form since the restart of the IPL 2021 season.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna
Live Blog
An eventful first over - Deepak Chahar to Shubman Gill - sees the KKR opener hit two consecutive fours, get adjudged LBW, reverse the decision, and then get run out. Gill takes a leaf out of Iyer's slam-bang book but falls for 9. Rohan Tripathi and Iyer now together at the crease.
KKR 19/1 after 2
Eoin Morgan: We are going to bat first, we don't have any changes. Will be a different challenge as it's a day game. There's more pace in the wicket as compared to the last year. In this sort of heat, it might get slower later.
MS Dhoni: We have one change, Curran comes in for Bravo. He had a few niggles in the CPL, so we need to make sure he doesn't develop them further. The support staff is very important. Having experienced players in the side helps. In IPL it's about managing the combinations.
