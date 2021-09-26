IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Kolkata Knight Riders bat first

Captains speak

Eoin Morgan: We are going to bat first, we don't have any changes. Will be a different challenge as it's a day game. There's more pace in the wicket as compared to the last year. In this sort of heat, it might get slower later.

MS Dhoni: We have one change, Curran comes in for Bravo. He had a few niggles in the CPL, so we need to make sure he doesn't develop them further. The support staff is very important. Having experienced players in the side helps. In IPL it's about managing the combinations.