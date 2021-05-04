scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 04, 2021
Most read

‘COVID-19 don’t care; it was inevitable’: IPL 2021 suspended after four positive cases

BCCI has assured that it will do everything in its powers to arrange safe and secure passage to all participants of IPL 2021.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 4, 2021 3:27:27 pm
A total of 29 matches were played in the tournament before its suspension. (IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in the past few days including Wriddhiman Saha, Amit Mishra, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier. The suspension comes after 29 matches were played in the tournament amidst a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“The IPL has been suspended for the time being. We spoke to everyone from teams, broadcasters and all those who were involved in it. It was decided to defer the IPL, especially looking at the sentiment and current situation in the country. For us players’ health is paramount and BCCI will always keeps safety first. We will meet again soon and decide when we can conclude this edition, we will have to see when is the next window available,” BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told The Indian Express.

Here are a few reactions to the suspension:

Meanwhile, Australia has shut its borders and not allowing any commercial flights from India because of the massive COVID-19 surge there. Arrangements will be made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for Australian players, coaches and former cricketers across franchises to get them home safely.

BCCI has assured that it “will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

DC vs PBKS, PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021
DC vs PBKS in pics: Dhawan steers Capitals domination over Punjab Kings
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 04: Latest News

x