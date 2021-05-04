‘COVID-19 don’t care; it was inevitable’: IPL 2021 suspended after four positive cases

A total of 29 matches were played in the tournament before its suspension. (IPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in the past few days including Wriddhiman Saha, Amit Mishra, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier. The suspension comes after 29 matches were played in the tournament amidst a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

“The IPL has been suspended for the time being. We spoke to everyone from teams, broadcasters and all those who were involved in it. It was decided to defer the IPL, especially looking at the sentiment and current situation in the country. For us players’ health is paramount and BCCI will always keeps safety first. We will meet again soon and decide when we can conclude this edition, we will have to see when is the next window available,” BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told The Indian Express.

Here are a few reactions to the suspension:

I guess it became inevitable in the last couple of days…..Look forward to calling the action in happier times. The #IPL is a great event and I hope it returns stronger when the world is what we knew it to be — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2021

Seems a very sensible decision to postpone the IPL .. Now cases have started to appear inside the bubble they had no other option .. Hope everyone stays safe in India and all the overseas players can find a way back to there families .. #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 4, 2021

India – it’s heartbreaking to see a country I love so much suffering! 😢 You WILL get through this!

You WILL be stronger coming out of this!

Your kindness & generosity NEVER goes unnoticed even during this crisis! 🙏🏽#IncredibleIndia ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 4, 2021

Covid don’t care.

It has no favorites. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Get well to those sick and hopefully everyone else will get home safe and in good health. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Australia has shut its borders and not allowing any commercial flights from India because of the massive COVID-19 surge there. Arrangements will be made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for Australian players, coaches and former cricketers across franchises to get them home safely.

BCCI has assured that it “will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021”.