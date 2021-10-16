IPL 2021 Award Winners: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Fairplay and other award winners

Updated: October 16, 2021 12:41:18 am
With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) winning the Indian Premier League 2021 title on Sunday after beating finalists KKR by , the season came to an end with the spotlight on a few cricketers who displayed sublime skills throughout their campaigns.
Chennai were the first team to qualify for the finals while KKR were behind the table-toppers in the group stage. In the finals, the men in yellow defeated them in the final on Sunday to claim the title. As CSK lifted their third title, the IPL awarded some of the extraordinary players with individual awards.
Here is a look at various award winners after the final match in Dubai:
IPL 2021 champions – Chennai Super Kings
Emerging player of the season – Ruturaj Gaikwad
Perfect Catch of the Season – Ravi Bishnoi
Game changer of the season: Harshal Patel
Power player of the season: Venkatesh Iyer
Purple cap – Harshal Patel
Orange cap – Ruturaj Gaikwad -635 runs in 16 games – 1 hundred, 4 fifties.
Most Valuable Player –
Super Striker of the Season – Shimron Hetmyer
Fairplay award – Rajasthan Royals
