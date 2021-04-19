IPL 2021: Andre Russell refuses to run Kyle Jamieson in RCB vs KKR

Updated: April 19, 2021 11:48:51 am
AB de Villiers was in fine form as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in their IPL match on Sunday.
Batting first, De Villiers’ master class and Maxwell’s counter-attacking half-century propelled RCB to an imposing 204/4. In reply, KKR were stopped at 166/8 s RCB regained the top spot in the pecking order.
RCB smashed 56 runs in the last three overs, including 21 in the final six deliveries, thanks to de Villiers 34-ball 76 not out.
The show belonged to De Villiers as he toyed with KKR bowlers.
He finished it off in style, pummelling Andre Russell for three fours and a six in the last over of the innings.
The last-over onslaught was preceded by 4, 4, 6 as de Villiers left poor Russell bruised and battered.
Having leaked plenty of runs, Russell surprisingly decided to leave the only chance that came his way to send an opponent batsman back when he refused to run out RCB’s Kyle Jamieson.
Royal Challengers Bangalore play Rajasthan Royals in their next encounter.
