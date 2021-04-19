scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 19, 2021
Latest news

IPL 2021: Andre Russell refuses to run Kyle Jamieson in RCB vs KKR

Andre Russell was left bruised and battered by the AB De Villiers onslaught.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 19, 2021 11:48:51 am
Andre Russell in action. (Screengrab/BCCI)

AB de Villiers was in fine form as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in their IPL match on Sunday.

Batting first, De Villiers’ master class and Maxwell’s counter-attacking half-century propelled RCB to an imposing 204/4. In reply, KKR were stopped at 166/8 s RCB regained the top spot in the pecking order.

RCB smashed 56 runs in the last three overs, including 21 in the final six deliveries, thanks to de Villiers 34-ball 76 not out.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The show belonged to De Villiers as he toyed with KKR bowlers.

He finished it off in style, pummelling Andre Russell for three fours and a six in the last over of the innings.

The last-over onslaught was preceded by 4, 4, 6 as de Villiers left poor Russell bruised and battered.

Having leaked plenty of runs, Russell surprisingly decided to leave the only chance that came his way to send an opponent batsman back when he refused to run out RCB’s Kyle Jamieson.

Royal Challengers Bangalore play Rajasthan Royals in their next encounter.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IPL 2021: Mumbai roar back to beat Hyderabad by 13 runs
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 19: Latest News

x