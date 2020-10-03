scorecardresearch
IPL 2020 weekly round up: From super over delight to highest run chase

The fans enjoyed another super-over delight, Kane Williamson bat roared in his first match of the season. Pat Cummins, who had a slow start, got some rhythm back and off-course there was a record-breaking chase by Rajasthan Royals.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 3, 2020 5:20:06 pm
Navdeep Saini was the hero for RCB when he bowled the Super Over against Mumbai Indians. (BCCI/IPL)
After an enthralling first-week, fans witnessed some more fun in week two of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in UAE. Not all the encounters this week witnessed an optimum level of thrill, but there were a few exceptions.

Pat Cummins: Big money big profit 

Pat Cummins started off lethal in the second week and it feels the expectations of him are finally being fulfilled by the Aussie. The “Rs.15.50 crore” pacer was an instrumental figure in Kolkata Knight Riders success in the second week. He maintained a clinical bowling figure against Sunrisers Hyderabad, giving just 19 runs in his four overs quota, in which he also picked the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. In the match against Rajasthan Royals, the bowler conceded just 13 runs from his three overs, which included the wicket of Steve Smith.

Kane Williamson starts off strong
Playing his first match of the season, Kane Williamson provided the much-needed strength to a fragile SRH middle-order. In the clash against Delhi Capitals, the Kiwi skipper scored a blistering 41 off 26 deliveries, helping his side post a respectable 162/4 on the board. Five cracking boundaries from the bat of the Kiwi, took him to a commanding 41 off just 26 balls, reminding how valuable he is for the orange army. A couple of those boundaries were against Anrich Nortje where he showed impeccable timing.

Super Over delight

What drama, what action. What a match!

Yes, the “Super Over” drama was witnessed once again this week, with Royal Challengers Bangalore outplaying the defending champions Mumbai Indians. After being put into bat, RCB started off well, with Aaron Finch completing a half-century. His fifty didn’t go in vain as the rest of the RCB players joined in and posted a challenging 202-run target of Mumbai.

In response, Mumbai required a strong opening start, but it was not to be as Washington Sundar struck in the second over to get the big scalp or Rohit Sharma. RCB debutant Isuru Udana, then dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in the next two overs.

However, the match was not yet over as wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan along with Keiron Pollard almost sealed the deal for Mumbai. It was unfortunate for the young lad, he missed out on his century by one run as Mumbai finished on level-terms.

Mumbai then batted first in the Super Over, with Pollard and Hardik leading the charge. Saini, though, did remarkably well to limit the opposition to 7 runs, picking up a wicket of Kieron Pollard.

RCB needed 8 to win the Super Over and Bumrah conceded just two off the first two balls, with De Villiers even taking a review to overturn the decision on the third ball. Kohli then hit a four on the final ball to take RCB home.

Record-breakers

Rajasthan Royals put up a sensational show with the bat and created a record for the highest successful run-chase in the history of IPL as they beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets. Chasing 224, two Indian cricketers, Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson, stepped up for the task, as the pair left everyone mesmerised with their power hitting. Tewatia in fact also went on to smash Windies bowler Sheldon Cottrell for as many as five sixes, as the batsman became a talking folklore after his heroics.

