IPL 2020 weekly round up: From super over delight to highest run chase

Pat Cummins: Big money big profit
Super Over delight
What drama, what action. What a match!
Yes, the “Super Over” drama was witnessed once again this week, with Royal Challengers Bangalore outplaying the defending champions Mumbai Indians. After being put into bat, RCB started off well, with Aaron Finch completing a half-century. His fifty didn’t go in vain as the rest of the RCB players joined in and posted a challenging 202-run target of Mumbai.
In response, Mumbai required a strong opening start, but it was not to be as Washington Sundar struck in the second over to get the big scalp or Rohit Sharma. RCB debutant Isuru Udana, then dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in the next two overs.
However, the match was not yet over as wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan along with Keiron Pollard almost sealed the deal for Mumbai. It was unfortunate for the young lad, he missed out on his century by one run as Mumbai finished on level-terms.
Mumbai then batted first in the Super Over, with Pollard and Hardik leading the charge. Saini, though, did remarkably well to limit the opposition to 7 runs, picking up a wicket of Kieron Pollard.
RCB needed 8 to win the Super Over and Bumrah conceded just two off the first two balls, with De Villiers even taking a review to overturn the decision on the third ball. Kohli then hit a four on the final ball to take RCB home.
Rajasthan Royals put up a sensational show with the bat and created a record for the highest successful run-chase in the history of IPL as they beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets. Chasing 224, two Indian cricketers, Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson, stepped up for the task, as the pair left everyone mesmerised with their power hitting. Tewatia in fact also went on to smash Windies bowler Sheldon Cottrell for as many as five sixes, as the batsman became a talking folklore after his heroics.
