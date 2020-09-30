IPL 2020: Robin Uthappa accidentally applies saliva on the ball during RR vs KKR

Robin Uthappa was spotted applying saliva on the ball. (BCCI/IPL)

Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa was spotted applying saliva on the cricket ball after dropping a catch during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the twelfth match of IPL 2020 in Dubai.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), among its interim changes, has already notified a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Uthappa’s actions seem to be a violation of the ICC’s guidelines.

“Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning,” it had said in a statement released.

“A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommenced,” the ICC had mentioned.

Here is the moment-

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders found a fast and furious Jofra Archer too hot to handle as they were restricted to 174/6 by Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Archer (2/18) hit the deck hard and clocked the fastest delivery of the tournament (152.1 kph) in a fiery spell, taking two key wickets of KKR — in-form opener Shubman Gill (47 from 34 balls) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (1) — after the Royals opted to field.

With Archer triggering a mid-innings collapse, the big-hitting Andre Russell (24 from 14) too was dismissed cheaply and it was left to England World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan (23-ball 34 not out) to stay till the end.

Archer bowled the first over of the match and there was full pace in display in the range of 145-150kph mark and it needed Gill’s brilliance to see him off with just one run from it.

With Gill looking well set for a second successive fifty, Archer was reintroduced in the 12th over and he dismissed the set opener straightway with a leading edge.

In his next over, Archer dismissed Karthik with a beauty, full of pace that went straight with a bit of inswing and the KKR skipper was forced to play, edging straight to Jos Buttler.

Russell was finally promoted up at No. 5 but the star Jamaican became victim of Ankit Rajpoot while trying to accelerate the scoring rate.

Russell’s wicket meant KKR lost four wickets for 33 runs in the back-10 and with KKR playing with an extra bowler, it was left to Morgan to prop up the total.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd