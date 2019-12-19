IPL 2020: Wasim Jaffer appointed as KXIP batting coach

Wasim Jaffer with his wife Ayesha. (Expres Photos by Nirmal Harindran) Wasim Jaffer with his wife Ayesha. (Expres Photos by Nirmal Harindran)

Veteran opener Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as batting coach of IPL’s Kings Eleven Punjab. The franchise has made the announcement on its website where Jaffer’s new job profile has been mentioned.

The former India opener has signed the deal after so much persuasion from the new coach of Kings XI, and his former India captain, Anil Kumble. “I’m thankful to Kumble. He’s the one who approached me. It was an honour to play under him for India. I’ve got so much to learn from him. Though I’m currently coaching in Bangladesh (he’s the batting coach at the Bangladesh Cricket Board academy), this is obviously a good opportunity, and I’m looking forward to this experience,” Jaffer told TOI on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old from Maharashtra still plays domestic cricket for Vidarbha and he is currently playing at Nagpur where he played a 60-run knock. Recently, Jaffer became the first to play in 150 Ranji Trophy matches and he is also approaching fast towards becoming the first to score 20,000 runs in first-class cricket. He needs just 853 runs to achieve the rare feat.

The classic batsman has had a tryst with the IPL back in 2008 when he was bought by RCB. But things did not work for him and he could only score just 115 runs in six matches at 19.16, at a strike rate of 110.57. On being asked how he would coach batsmen in a format that wasn’t exactly his favourite as a player, Jaffer said: “Yes, but according to me, batting remains the same, though the game has become a bit fast. I’d be happy to learn from the many great players around me in the IPL. I’d be glad to pass on my ‘little’ knowledge to the youngsters, particularly the Indians,” he said.

The Mumbaikar has represented India in 31 Tests between 2000 and 2008, scoring 1944 runs which included five hundreds and 11 fifties. He also has a double hundred to his name- a highest score of 212 against West Indies in 2006 at St John’s. He also played two ODIs for India.

ALSO READ:

Wasim Jaffer: India’s Mr Cricket and king of the domestic 22 yards

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd