IPL 2020: Vijay Mallya mocks RCB after promotional campaign

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) co-owner and liquor baron Vijay Mallya has taken a sly dig at his former IPL team’s barren trophy cabinet. Reacting to RCB’s promotional campaign announcing the franchise’s new logo and new jersey design, Mallya said on Saturday: “Great…but win the trophy!”

Great…but win the trophy ! — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 15, 2020

Mallya, who remains on bail on an extradition warrant in London on charges of money laundering, resigned as the director of Royal Challengers Bangalore managing board in 2016.

After a promotional campaign that had fans wondering on what new direction the RCB franchise would take ahead of the IPL 2020 season, it was announced on Friday that the team would have a new logo and new jersey design.

Noted RCB players and cricket analysts had expressed concern after RCB’s social media handles went blank on Wednesday evening, including Twitter and Facebook. While its Twitter account only read: Royal Challengers, the Facebook account was without a logo but had Bangalore in its name.

RCB are one of the few teams to have never won the IPL title. They finished at the bottom of the points table last season. Virat Kohli’s boys will be looking to make some amends this year.

