IPL 2020: The three stadiums in UAE which will play host, respective lists of matches

Three stadiums — the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah — will play host to the IPL 2020 season.

The tournament will start with a Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians blockbuster opening match in Abu Dhabi on September 19. All the teams will be alternating between the three venues over the round-robin stage, with Dubai hosting 24 matches, Abu Dhabi 20 and Sharjah 12.

The venues for the playoffs and the final will be announced later. The final is scheduled to be held on November 10.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Constructed in the 1980s, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is UAE’s most iconic stadium in cricket history. A total of 240 ODIs have been played at the ground. It hosted its first international fixture during the 1984 Asia Cup.

It has been renovated several times since then, also having served as Afghanistan’s home stadium.

List of matches

September 22 — RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

September 27 — RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 3 — DELHI CAPITALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 4 — MUMBAI INDIANS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 9 — RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 12 — ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 15 — ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 17 — DELHI CAPITALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 23 — CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 26 — KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 31 — ROYAL CHALLENGERS vs BANGALORE SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

November 3 — SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs MUMBAI INDIANS

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Located in Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium (constructed in 2004) is named after President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The stadium has a capacity of 20,000.

The first match on the ground was played in November 2004 between Scotland and Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup. The most recent international match was an USA vs Canada T20I last year.

List of matches

September 19 — MUMBAI INDIANS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

September 23 — KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

September 26 — KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

September 29 — DELHI CAPITALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 1 — KINGS XI PUNJAB vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 3 — ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 6 — MUMBAI INDIANS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 10 — KINGS XI PUNJAB vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 11 — MUMBAI INDIANS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 16 — MUMBAI INDIANS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 18 — SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 21 — KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 24 — KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 25 — RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 28 — MUMBAI INDIANS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 30 — KINGS XI PUNJAB vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

November 1 — CHENNAI SUPER vs KINGS KINGS XI PUNJAB

November 2 — DELHI CAPITALS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The Dubai stadium, formerly known as Dubai Sports City Cricket Stadium, has a capacity of 25,000 spectators (expandable to 30,000 spectators).

The stadium has hosted all three formats of the game. The first ODI was played in 2009 between Australia and Pakistan, and the most recent ODI in 2019 was also played between these two teams. The most recent international match here was a Netherlands vs Papua New Guinea T20I.

List of matches

September 20 — DELHI CAPITALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

September 21 — DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

September 24 — KINGS XI PUNJAB vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

September 25 — CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs DELHI CAPITALS

September 28 — ROYAL CHALLENGERS vs BANGALORE MUMBAI INDIANS

October 4 — KINGS XI PUNJAB CHENNAI vs SUPER KINGS

October 5 — ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 8 — SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 10 — CHENNAI SUPER KINGS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 11 — SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 13 — SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 14 — DELHI CAPITALS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 17 — RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 18 — MUMBAI INDIANS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 20 — KINGS XI PUNJAB vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 22 — RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 24 — KINGS XI PUNJAB vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 25 — ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 27 — SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 29 — CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 31 — DELHI CAPITALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

November 1 — KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

