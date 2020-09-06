IPL 2020 UAE Live Updates: Fixtures out today

IPL 2020 starts on September 19

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule is set to be announced on Sunday.

With IPL 2020 just days away from the already-delayed start forced to now take place in Dubai due to Covid-19, chairman Brijesh Patel said that the fixtures will be declared on Sunday, September 6, 2020. All eight teams are currently awaiting the release of fixtures but due to different quarantine rules in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, IPL’s operations team took time to finalise the schedule.

IPL 2020 begins on September 19 and the final of the tournament is confirmed to be played on November 10. It will be for the first time that the final will be played on a weekday. The matches will be played across three venues: Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.