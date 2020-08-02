IPL final on Nov 10, Chinese sponsors intact, COVID replacements allowed

IPL 2020 will be played in UAE. (File Photo/BCCI) IPL 2020 will be played in UAE. (File Photo/BCCI)

The Indian Premier League’s Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO, and approved COVID-19 replacements in the event to be held in UAE this year.

The tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10, the IPL GC decided after a virtual meeting on Sunday.

The matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India. The 53-day tournament will have 10 afternoon matches, starting at 15:30 IST and the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST.

“All I can say is that all our sponsors are with us. Hopefully you can read between the lines,” an IPL GC member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June. The BCCI had promised to review the deals in the aftermath of the violent showdown.

In another major decision, the IPL GC also approved the women’s IPL, a development that was first reported by PTI after speaking to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday.

Forced out of India due to the rising COVID-19 case count here, the IPL will allow unlimited COVID-19 replacements considering the delicate health safety situation across the globe.

“We expect the the Home and External Affairs Ministry to give us necessary approvals within another week. The final will be played on November 10 as it enters the Diwali week making it lucrative for the broadcasters,” the IPL GC member said.

