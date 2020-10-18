Five debutants who have made their mark in IPL 2020

Speedster Tushar Deshpande, who claimed figures of 2-37 from his four overs on his IPL debut, has also played a part in Mumbai winning its first Vijay Hazare Trophy title in more than a decade. (BCCI/IPL)

Since it’s inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League has provided youngsters with a perfect platform to showcase their talent. Many in fact have gone on to play international cricket on the back of stellar performances in the lucrative T20 league.

Today we look at the five IPL debutants who have shown some great potential and have been a key member for their franchise in the ongoing edition in UAE.

Priyam Garg (SRH)

The India U-19 skipper is currently enjoying a good outing with Sunrisers Hyderabad. After putting up a consistent show in the domestic circuit, he was bought by SRH for a whopping amount of 1.9 crore.

In the match against Chennai Super Kings, he scored an unbeaten 51 in just 26 balls, which shows the talent he possess. His knock eventually proved to be crucial as SRH went on to win the contest by 7 runs.

Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP)

After already impressing everyone with the amount of variation and turn in the previous edition of the U-19 World Cup held earlier this year, Ravi Bishnoi continues to extract the same magic from the surface in UAE. The Kings XI Punjab tweaker is young, but has held his nerves whenever the captain has handed the ball to him.

The leggie currently ranks second in his team for picking wickets. In the eight matches that he has featured in the bowler has scalped the second-highest 8 wickets at an economy of 8.03.

Tushar Deshpande (DC)

From being a ball boy in IPL 2008 to being the part of Delhi Capitals squad this year, Tushar Deshpande has come a long way. He was bought by the Capitals for 20 lakhs in the auction. Making his IPL debut against Rajasthan Royals , the seamer went on to pick two wickets, helping his side close the game on a winning note.

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

After making a mark with his stylish batting in the domestic circuit for Karnataka, Devdutt Padikkal has maintained the same momentum going into the IPL.

In the ongoing season, Padikkal has accumulated 296 runs from 9 games at an average of 32.88. RCB has won 6 matches out of the 9 they have played so far and in most of the contests Padikkal has provided the team with a strong start.

Kartik Tyagi (RR)

Kartik Tyagi has turned out to be a key bowler for Rajasthan Royals. The youngster from Uttar Pradesh was purchased by RR for 1.30 crores.

The 19-year has consistently hit 140kph mark and has also troubled the batsmen with his short deliveries. He has picked 5 wickets so far at an economy of 8.52.

