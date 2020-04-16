IPL 2020 suspended till further notice

PL Governing Council of the BCCI decided to suspend the tournament till further notice. (Representational Image) PL Governing Council of the BCCI decided to suspend the tournament till further notice. (Representational Image)

Following the steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI on Thursday decided to suspend the tournament till further notice.

The cricket body released a statement in this regard that stated that keeping the health and safety of the cricketers in mind, BCCI along with all the associates involved with IPL have decided to commence the tournament only when it feels safe to conduct.

“The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remains our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so,” the statement read.

It further added: “BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies.”

