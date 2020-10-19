Super Over Inception: How Punjab powered past Mumbai in a cliffhanger

IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians after a second Super Over. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP: Super over was the flavour on Sunday after three of them occurred on the same day. The first of them was in the contest between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad where KKR emerged victorious after which the contest between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab featured a double super over, a first in the history of the game.

It all happened when KXIP’s Chris Jordan, needing 2 off 1 ball, tried to change directions and almost came in the way of the throw, while on his second run but was an inch short.

Here is how the indianexpress.com covered the exhilarating event-

Super Over Begins-

KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran are the two batsmen nominated to open KXIP’s Super Over. Bumrah bowls for MI. Rahul takes a single off the first ball. Pooran goes big. Gets a leading edge. Anukul Roy catches. KXIP 1/1 after 0.2 in Super Over

Rahul manages just a single off the third ball. Hooda is who KXIP sends out. Single. Rahul turns down the call for two. He has two balls left to make hay. Bumrah keeps firing in the yorkers. 2 to fine leg. Rahul goes for the reverse sweep. But is given out lbw. KXIP get 5 runs in the Super Over. What an over by Bumrah. MI need 6 in the Super Over

Shami bowls for KXIP

MI send out their regular openers. De Kock hits an inventive shot for a single. Rohit hits an aerial shot. Single on the offside. De Kock gets a single through the gap on the offside as well. 3 to win off 3. Slower ball yorker from Shami. Dot ball. MI need 3 to win off 2

Another Tie

Rohit goes for an inventive shot. Gets rapped on the pad. 1 leg bye. MI need 2 to win off 1! KXIP are reviewing for LBW against Rohit. We’ll have another last-ball finish whatever the case. Replays show there was bat involved. De Kock on strike. 2 to win off 1. Batsmen run through 2 again. De Kock is run out! We have another Tie! Another Super Over!

Rules of the Game

The two bowlers who bowled and batsmen who were out in the first Super Over cannot play the same role in the next. Thus For Mumbai Indians, Bumrah cannot bowl and De Kock cannot bat.

For Kings XI Punjab, Shami cannot bowl and both Pooran and Rahul cannot bat

Superover 2.0 –

Pollard and Hardik Pandya bat for Mumbai Indians. Chris Jordan bowls for KXIP. Yorker to start. Pollard gets a single. Jordan fires in another yorker. Pandya can only get a single too. Pollard times a drive through covers to find the boundary for the first time in all of this Super Over drama. MI 7/0 after 3 balls

KXIP score 11, MI need 12 to win

Pollard smashes to long-on. Pandya calls for a second run which wasn’t there and is run out off the fourth ball. Pollard nicks through to the keeper. MI lose their wickets with 9 onboard and 1 ball left in the second Super Over. Pollard Reviews. Not out. Pollard smashes the last ball towards midwicket. There is a sensational boundary stop by Mayank Agarwal! Four runs saved. MI put up 11 in the Second Super Over.

Mayank-Gayle vs Boult

Boult will bowl the second Super Over for MI. 11 to defend. Mayank, who pulled off the fielding effort of the match, this sensational match, is who KXIP send out to bat. With Chris Gayle. First ball is a full toss. Gayle smashes a six. KXIP need 6 to win off 5

KXIP win in Super Over

Boult goes short. Gayle can only fend for a single. Mayanka crunches a four through the covers. They need just 1 to get with 3 balls left. Mayank does it in the next. Four. KXIP beat MI in a second Super Over.

15/0 – KXIP win Superover 2.0 with 2 balls to spare!

