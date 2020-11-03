IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Hyderabad’s final fight to qualify

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad make one last attempt to make it to the playoffs as they take on Mumbai Indians in the last match of the tournament before the top four fight for the final spot. Thanks to their healthy run-rate, a win against Mumbai Indians should be enough to send Sunrisers into the final-four. Sunrisers are not just riding high on momentum, they are also full of confidence, having outplayed Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous two outings.
The David Warner-led side, however, know there is little scope of error against Mumbai Indians, who are already assured of the top spot in the points table. In the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, Mumbai steamrolled RCB and DC, becoming the first team to qualify for the play-offs.
The nature of surface in Sharjah has changed drastically with low-scores replacing 200-plus totals, which was the norm at the start of the tournament.
In Saturday’s game, RCB could only manage 120 against Sunrisers who chased down the paltry target in 14.1 overs.
CSK were limited to 114 for nine by Mumbai Indians on October 23. Again, the chasing team got the job done rather comfortably.
In the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians steamrolled RCB and Delhi Capitals in their previous encounters, becoming the first team to qualify for the play-offs.
Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have looked menacing with the swinging new ball and ever so frugal with the old.
Kieron Pollard has been impressive with his captaincy in Rohit’s absence.
After taking a tough call to leave out the dangerous Jonny Bairstow from the playing eleven, Sunrisers have managed to find out the “right” balance. Wriddhiman Saha has made an instant impact as David Warner’s opening partner and the inclusion of Jason Holder has given them an all-round option.
Pacers Holder and Sandeep Sharma were extremely impressive, both upfront and at the death, in the last game Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Add left-arm pacer T Natarajan and trump card Rashid Khan to their bowling attack, it makes up for a well rounded attack.
Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. So far Mumbai, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already qualified for the play-offs. However, the final berth in the play-offs is still up for grabs between Sunrisers and Kolkata Knight Riders. The outcome of the contest will decide which team will progress to the next stage of the tournament.