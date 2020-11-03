IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Hyderabad’s final fight to qualify

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Live Score

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad make one last attempt to make it to the playoffs as they take on Mumbai Indians in the last match of the tournament before the top four fight for the final spot. Thanks to their healthy run-rate, a win against Mumbai Indians should be enough to send Sunrisers into the final-four. Sunrisers are not just riding high on momentum, they are also full of confidence, having outplayed Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous two outings.

The David Warner-led side, however, know there is little scope of error against Mumbai Indians, who are already assured of the top spot in the points table. In the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, Mumbai steamrolled RCB and DC, becoming the first team to qualify for the play-offs.