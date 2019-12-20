Delhi Capitals release video of Shimron Hetmyer dancing after IPL auction

Shimron Hetmyer reacts to joining Delhi Capitals Shimron Hetmyer reacts to joining Delhi Capitals

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer was Delhi Capitals’ most expensive buy in the Indian Premier League 2020 auction Thursday, with the team buying him for Rs 7.5 crore. A day later, the team shared a video of him dancing.

The 22-year-old was available for a base price of Rs 50 lakh, but benefited from a bidding war between Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. In a tweet, the team shared a video of the explosive batsman dancing and singing in his room.

Hetmyer, who was in Royal Challengers Bangalore last year, scored 90 runs in 5 matches, and failed to make a significant impact.

However, the batsman was in fine touch against India racking up scores of 56, 23 and 41 in the three T20Is. In the 12 innings he played in this year’s edition of the Carribean Premier League, Hetmyer scored 224 runs at an average of 20.36 and a strike rate of 123.75, which included one fifty.

The Delhi Daredevils also bought the World Cup-winning duo of Jason Roy and Chris Woakes for a base price of Rs 1.50 crores each. The Delhi franchise Delhi Capitals also bought Australian wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey for Rs 2.4 crores.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd