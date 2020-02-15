Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings to kick-off IPL 2020, no double-headers on Saturdays

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from March 29. (File Photo) The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from March 29. (File Photo)

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns against previous season’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener in Mumbai.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the lucrative league has got rid of double-headers on Saturdays, thus adding another week to the league phase for the upcoming season. The double-headers will only be played on Sundays.

A total of eight franchises will take on each other during the league stage, which will be played in a round-robin format. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will play the final league match against Mumbai on May 17. The schedule of the knockout stage is yet to be announced.

Apart from the season one winners Rajasthan Royals, all the other franchises will play their respective home matches at their traditional venues. Rajasthan had earlier listed out Guwahati as their probable second home venue.

As of now, only three franchises have released their fixtures for the upcoming edition on their official Twitter accounts. Hyderabad will kick-off their campaign against Mumbai at home on April 1, while Kolkata Knight Riders will play their first match against RCB on the previous day in Bengaluru.

The tournament will start eleven days after the conclusion of India’s three-match ODI series against South Africa.

