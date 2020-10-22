IPL 2020 RR vs SRH Live Match Streaming: When and where to watch

Steve Smith vs David Warner in RR vs SRH, IPL2020

IPL 2020 RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Rajasthan Royals would be hoping to continue the winning momentum but Sunrisers Hyderabad cannot afford to slip up even one bit with five games remaining. RR got their campaign back on track after two heavy defeats and would also have the edge over SRH, which lost to KKR in the Super Over in their previous game.

The Sunrisers are currently tottering at the second last place in the eight-team table with just six points from nine game while Royals are a notch ahead with eight points after their comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between RR vs SRH begin?

The IPL 2020 match between RR vs SRH is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between RR vs SRH take place?

The IPL 2020 match between RR vs SRH will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between RR vs SRH?

The IPL 2020 match between RR vs SRH will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between RR vs SRH match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between RR vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd