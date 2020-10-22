IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Stokes, Uthappa kickoff proceedings

scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Bihar polls
IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 40 of Indian Premier League 2020.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 22, 2020 7:35:23 pm
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad square off in a must-win Indian Premier League 2020 clash on Thursday, October 22 in Dubai. Royals stand at fifth spot with eight points after their comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are currently tottering at the second last place in the eight-team table with just six points from nine game after their super over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

While SRH can’t afford to slip up even one bit with five games remaining, RR would be hoping to continue the winning momentum and hope that their foreign recruits continue in good nick like the CSK game.

Match 40, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 22 Oct, 2020

RR 2 / 0 (0.4)

SRH

BatsmenRB
Robin Uthappa1 2
Ben Stokes1 2
BowlersORWKT
Sandeep Sharma0.4 2 0

Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl.

19:34 (IST)22 Oct 2020
Sandeep Sharma starts off strong!

Sandeep Sharma starts off strong. The medium pacer gives just three runs in his first over and also produces the swing, he's known for. Can SRH maintain the same pressure in the second over.  

19:05 (IST)22 Oct 2020
Playing XIs!

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

19:01 (IST)22 Oct 2020
Toss!

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first.  

18:53 (IST)22 Oct 2020
SRH are facing a combination conundrum of sorts

With injuries ruling out pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, the Orange Army is facing a combination conundrum of sorts on whether to strengthen their batting or their bowling unit, a fact that skipper Warner conceded.

The team heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on the top four comprising Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson.   

18:33 (IST)22 Oct 2020
Mood in RR camp!

Jofra Archer continues to be the backbone of Royals’ bowling attack, the wrist-spinning duo of Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia were terrific in the middle overs against CSK and skipper Smith would be hoping for an encore from his bowlers on Thursday.

In batting, Jos Buttler looked in ominous form the other night, forcing Smith to play the second fiddle but RR would need more consistent partnerships upfront.

All-rounder Ben Stokes is yet to fire and Robin Uthappa had been their weakest link so far, which just might prompt Smith to give a go to someone like Punjab dasher Manan Vohra.

The other aspect that hurt them is Sanju Samson’s form which like every other year has gone from good to bad and now worse.

18:24 (IST)22 Oct 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to another exciting day of the Indian Premier League 2020. Today, Rajasthan Royals square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win encounter. Both the teams have struggled in both the departments of the game and an error tonight could prove costly for either side. Stay tuned for all the updates from this contest! 

SQUAD

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats GoswaRR, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

