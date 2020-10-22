IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Stokes, Uthappa kickoff proceedings

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad square off in a must-win Indian Premier League 2020 clash on Thursday, October 22 in Dubai. Royals stand at fifth spot with eight points after their comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are currently tottering at the second last place in the eight-team table with just six points from nine game after their super over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.
While SRH can’t afford to slip up even one bit with five games remaining, RR would be hoping to continue the winning momentum and hope that their foreign recruits continue in good nick like the CSK game.
Match 40, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 22 Oct, 2020
Sandeep Sharma starts off strong. The medium pacer gives just three runs in his first over and also produces the swing, he's known for. Can SRH maintain the same pressure in the second over.
Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first.
With injuries ruling out pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, the Orange Army is facing a combination conundrum of sorts on whether to strengthen their batting or their bowling unit, a fact that skipper Warner conceded.
The team heavily relies on its batting unit, mainly on the top four comprising Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson.
Jofra Archer continues to be the backbone of Royals’ bowling attack, the wrist-spinning duo of Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia were terrific in the middle overs against CSK and skipper Smith would be hoping for an encore from his bowlers on Thursday.
In batting, Jos Buttler looked in ominous form the other night, forcing Smith to play the second fiddle but RR would need more consistent partnerships upfront.
All-rounder Ben Stokes is yet to fire and Robin Uthappa had been their weakest link so far, which just might prompt Smith to give a go to someone like Punjab dasher Manan Vohra.
The other aspect that hurt them is Sanju Samson’s form which like every other year has gone from good to bad and now worse.
Hello and welcome to another exciting day of the Indian Premier League 2020. Today, Rajasthan Royals square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win encounter. Both the teams have struggled in both the departments of the game and an error tonight could prove costly for either side. Stay tuned for all the updates from this contest!