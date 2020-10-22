IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Stokes, Uthappa kickoff proceedings

IPL 2020, CSK vs RR Live Score

IPL 2020, RR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad square off in a must-win Indian Premier League 2020 clash on Thursday, October 22 in Dubai. Royals stand at fifth spot with eight points after their comprehensive win over Chennai Super Kings in the previous game. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are currently tottering at the second last place in the eight-team table with just six points from nine game after their super over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

While SRH can’t afford to slip up even one bit with five games remaining, RR would be hoping to continue the winning momentum and hope that their foreign recruits continue in good nick like the CSK game.