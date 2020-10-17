Watch: Debutant Shahbaz Ahmed takes a blinder to dismiss Steve Smith in RR vs RCB

Shahbaz Ahmed grabs fantastic catch to dismiss Steve Smith (Source: Sportzpics)

One of the best catches of the ongoing IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

25-year old Shahbaz displayed brilliant fielding efforts during the second delivery of the last over when Smith hit Chris Morris towards the sweeper cover region to up the ante in the last over. Fielding at sweeper cover in his debut IPL match, Ahmed ran backwards towards his right to time his dive to perfection and complete a fantastic catch.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

AB de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls after skipper Virat Kohli scored 32-ball 43 as RCB chased down the target, scoring 179 for three in 19.4 overs.

Opting to bat, skipper Steve Smith top-scored with a 36-ball 57, while Robin Uthappa smashed a 22-ball 41 at the top as RR posted 177 for six in 20 overs. Chris Morris (4/26) was the peak of the bowlers, capturing four wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) claimed two for RCB.

Brief Score:

Rajasthan Royals: 177 for six in 20 overs (Steve Smith 57; Chris Morris 4/26, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 179 for three in 19.4 overs (AB de Villiers 55 not out, Virat Kohli 43; Karthik Tyagi 1/32).

