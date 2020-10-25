IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Two teams on opposite ends of the table, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), will play the second IPL match on Sunday.
Table-toppers MI will be aiming for their eighth win of the campaign against a struggling RR who are seventh on the table. In the two teams’ previous encounter, the Rohit Sharma-led unit got the better of Steve Smith’s side by 57 runs.
Rohit’s absence was hardly felt on Friday as the young Ishan Kishan (261 runs) launched into CSK bowlers with gusto. So did Quinton De Kock (368 runs), continuing his sublime run. In the event of Rohit missing out on Sunday as well, the two will open again.
Mumbai’s middle-order has also been among runs — be it Suryakumar Yadav (243 runs), Hardik Pandya (164 runs), swashbuckling West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard (208 runs) or Krunal Pandya (82 runs).
With their big-hitting ability, the Pandya brothers and Pollard are a threat to any opposition.
Rohit Sharma might continue to be unavailable for the Rajasthan game. Other than that, MI should go in unchanged. For the Rajasthan Royals, it's do or die time. Any match they lose tilts the balance heavily in favour of them being eliminated. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.