scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs MI Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Table-toppers MI will be aiming for their eighth win of the campaign against a struggling RR who are seventh on the table.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 25, 2020 6:18:03 pm
iplIPL 2020, RR vs MI Live Score

IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Two teams on opposite ends of the table, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), will play the second IPL match on Sunday.

Table-toppers MI will be aiming for their eighth win of the campaign against a struggling RR who are seventh on the table. In the two teams’ previous encounter, the Rohit Sharma-led unit got the better of Steve Smith’s side by 57 runs.

Live Blog

IPL 2020, RR vs MI, Live Updates:

18:18 (IST)25 Oct 2020
Mumbai in sublime form!

Rohit’s absence was hardly felt on Friday as the young Ishan Kishan (261 runs) launched into CSK bowlers with gusto. So did Quinton De Kock (368 runs), continuing his sublime run. In the event of Rohit missing out on Sunday as well, the two will open again.

Mumbai’s middle-order has also been among runs — be it Suryakumar Yadav (243 runs), Hardik Pandya (164 runs), swashbuckling West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard (208 runs) or Krunal Pandya (82 runs).

With their big-hitting ability, the Pandya brothers and Pollard are a threat to any opposition.

18:03 (IST)25 Oct 2020
RR vs MI

Rohit Sharma might continue to be unavailable for the Rajasthan game. Other than that, MI should go in unchanged. For the Rajasthan Royals, it's do or die time. Any match they lose tilts the balance heavily in favour of them being eliminated. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd