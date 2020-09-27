RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab?

IPL 2020 RR vs KXIP Live Streaming: Rajasthan hold a slender head-to-head record over Punjab. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an IPL 2020 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Sunday.

Both RR and KXIP will be high on confidence as they both won their previous matches in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. While KL Rahul will be the key threat for Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith will be the ones to watch out for. The two teams have faced each other 19 times in the IPL so far, and Rajasthan holds a 10-9 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP.

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) being held?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Which channel will broadcast match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The live streaming of match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

