IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP: KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal masterclass shatters records in Sharjah

KL Rahul scored a century in KXIP’s last game and Mayank Agarwal joined the party on Sunday to register his maiden Indian Indian Premier League (IPL) century against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah. Agarwal’s 45-ball hundred is also the second-fastest century for Kings XI, behind David Miller’s 38-ball effort.
Opening for Punjab with KL Rahul, Agarwal stitched a mammoth 183-run opening partnership. This is also the highest opening partnership for KXIP in IPL bettering 136 by Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty against Deccan Chargers in 2011. The 183-run opening stand is also the second-highest in the history of IPL, only two runs behind Warner and Bairstow’s 185 (vs RCB in 2019).
It is also the highest partnership for KXIP versus RR for any wicket in IPL.
Incidentally, this is only the second IPL season when the first two centuries came from Indian batsmen – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Another season was 2011 (Valthaty and Sachin Tendulkar).
The duo’s breathtaking innings spurred KXIP to 223/2, the highest IPL total in UAE.
MORE STATS:
Highest scores for Mayank Agarwal in IPL:
91* vs RR Sharjah 2020*
89 vs DC Dubai 2020
68 vs KXIP Pune 2015
64* vs MI Bengaluru 2012
Fastest 100s by Indian players in IPL (balls taken):
37 Yusuf Pathan v MI Mumbai BS 2010
45 Mayank Agarwal v RR Sharjah 2020*
46 Murali Vijay v RR Chennai 2010
47 Virat Kohli v KXIP Bengaluru 2016
48 Virender Sehwag v Deccan Hyderabad 2011
Highest Powerplay score in IPL 2020:
60/0 KXIP vs RR Sharjah
59/1 MI vs KKR Abu Dhabi
54/1 RR vs CSK Sharjah
53/0 RCB vs SRH Dubai
53/0 CSK vs RR Sharjah
Biggest opening stands in IPL:
185 – Bairstow/Warner v RCB, 2019
184* – Gambhir/Lynn v GL, 2017
183 – MAYANK/RAHUL v RR, today
167 – Gayle/Dilshan v PWI, 2013
163* – D Smith/Tendulkar v RR, 2012
