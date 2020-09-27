IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP: KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal masterclass shatters records in Sharjah

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab. (BCCI/IPL)

KL Rahul scored a century in KXIP’s last game and Mayank Agarwal joined the party on Sunday to register his maiden Indian Indian Premier League (IPL) century against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah. Agarwal’s 45-ball hundred is also the second-fastest century for Kings XI, behind David Miller’s 38-ball effort.

Opening for Punjab with KL Rahul, Agarwal stitched a mammoth 183-run opening partnership. This is also the highest opening partnership for KXIP in IPL bettering 136 by Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty against Deccan Chargers in 2011. The 183-run opening stand is also the second-highest in the history of IPL, only two runs behind Warner and Bairstow’s 185 (vs RCB in 2019).

It is also the highest partnership for KXIP versus RR for any wicket in IPL.

Incidentally, this is only the second IPL season when the first two centuries came from Indian batsmen – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Another season was 2011 (Valthaty and Sachin Tendulkar).

The duo’s breathtaking innings spurred KXIP to 223/2, the highest IPL total in UAE.

MORE STATS:

Highest scores for Mayank Agarwal in IPL:

91* vs RR Sharjah 2020*

89 vs DC Dubai 2020

68 vs KXIP Pune 2015

64* vs MI Bengaluru 2012

Fastest 100s by Indian players in IPL (balls taken):

37 Yusuf Pathan v MI Mumbai BS 2010

45 Mayank Agarwal v RR Sharjah 2020*

46 Murali Vijay v RR Chennai 2010

47 Virat Kohli v KXIP Bengaluru 2016

48 Virender Sehwag v Deccan Hyderabad 2011

Highest Powerplay score in IPL 2020:

60/0 KXIP vs RR Sharjah

59/1 MI vs KKR Abu Dhabi

54/1 RR vs CSK Sharjah

53/0 RCB vs SRH Dubai

53/0 CSK vs RR Sharjah

Biggest opening stands in IPL:

185 – Bairstow/Warner v RCB, 2019

184* – Gambhir/Lynn v GL, 2017

183 – MAYANK/RAHUL v RR, today

167 – Gayle/Dilshan v PWI, 2013

163* – D Smith/Tendulkar v RR, 2012

