IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Live Streaming: When and how to watch today match live online?

IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2020 RR vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: Rajasthan Royals would look to maintain the winning momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League clash on Wednesday. The team led by Steve Smith have so far been in imperious form with the bat with most of the unit chipping in with crucial runs. The team have breached the 200-run mark on both occasion, and it may not come as a surprise if they repeat it tonight.

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, are still trying to get in the groove as the team has lost one and won one in the two contests they have played so far. For Knight Riders once again all eyes will be on Windies all-rounder Andre Russell who is yet to showcase the league with his powerful knocks this season.

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) being held?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

The live streaming of match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

