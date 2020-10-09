IPL 2020 RR vs DC Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch the match live?

IPL 2020 RR vs DC Live Cricket Streaming: Rajasthan desperately need a win here. (FILE)

IPL 2020 RR vs DC Live Cricket Streaming: Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals and Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals are locking horns today in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Royals are looking to end their losing streak and Capitals are confident after their four victories in five games so far. Time is running out as they still have not been able to find their best playing XI. While the return of Ben Stokes will give them hope but the England allrounder is currently in quarantine and will be available only after October 11.

While DC will be out to regain the top spot in the points table, RR will be keen to return to winning ways, halting DC’s winning juggernaut and these are the players who could be vital to their respective teams’ fortunes in Sharjah. Delhi have been a well-oiled machine, boosting of a solid bowling unit which is well supported by the batsmen.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (October 9).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals will be available at Hotstar.

You can also follow www.indianexpress.com for the online live score and match updates.

