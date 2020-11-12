‘Bola tha aapko mamu inki ganit weak hai’: Rohit Sharma on breaking MI’s odd year jinx

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

“Bola tha aapko mamu inki ganit weak hai,” is a clear reflection of Rohit Sharma’s happiness, who on Tuesday night led Mumbai Indians to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. For many who predicted that Mumbai could only lift the trophy in odd years, this came as a reminder from the swashbuckling opener that his side made it even this season (IPL 2020).

Sharing a promotional video of IPL, which pointed Mumbai had won all their four titles in odd years (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019), Rohit wrote: “We indeed went even this season. Bola tha aapko mamu inki ganit weak hai. (I had told you, their calculation is weak)”

We indeed went even this season. Bola tha aapko mamu inki ganit weak hai 😁😁 @mipaltan @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/W81Cp0U29m — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 12, 2020

Rohit in the finals against Delhi Capitals led his side from the front and scored a match-winning 68 from 51 balls. His performance saw Mumbai chase the 157-run target quite comfortably as they chased it down with eight balls remaining in the contest.

This win also helped Mumbai become the second side after MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings to successfully defend the title. CSK had achieved the feat back in 2010 and 2011.

Mumbai Indians finished the campaign with 10 wins from 15 matches, played in the 56-day long contest. Interestingly, this is Rohit’s sixth IPL title as player and captain combined, having won the IPL 2009 title as a player for Deccan Chargers.

