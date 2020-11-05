IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma bags unwanted record in Qualifier 1

Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians departs. (BCCI/IPL)

Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians had a night to forget in qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals after bagging the unwanted record of most ducks by any batsman in IPL history. This was after Sharma was dismissed for a duck by R Ashwin in the second over of MI’s innings.

After he was struck plumb in front, Sharma now has 13 ducks to his name, joining Parthiv Patel and Harbhajan Singh ( who have also bagged 13 ducks in the competition) on top of the list of players with most zeroes.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav’s near-flawless half-century complemented by Hardik Pandya’s death-over fireworks saw Mumbai Indians put up an above-par 200/5.

Surya smashed his way to a 51 off 38 balls to lay a foundation that was enough for Hardik murder the bowling with five sixes in his 14-ball-37.

In between, Ishan Kishan was an ideal anchor with a priceless half-century (55 off 30 balls), adding 60 for the sixth wicket with Hardik in only 3.5 overs.

While Ravichandran Ashwin (3/29 in 4 overs) shone brightly with his cerebral bowling, Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy left a lot to be desired due to negative tactics as far as his pace department was concerned.

At the start, Rohit Sharma (0)’s dodgy hamstring did play its part as Ashwin bowled an off-break and the MI captain didn’t move his front foot enough to cover the spin and was adjudged leg before.

