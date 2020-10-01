IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma scales Mt. 5K in season 13

Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. (BCCI/IPL)

Rohit Sharma reached 5000 IPL runs on Thursday when Mumbai Indians took on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. He became the third player to achieve this feat, only behind RCB captain Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina.

While Kohli and Raina reached the landmark in 157 and 173 innings, Rohit needed 187 innings to cross the 5000-run mark in IPL. Moments after he achieved the milestone, Raina conveyed his wishes to the Mumbai batsman. “Heartiest congratulations my brother on achieving another great milestone of completing 5k runs @ImRo45. Proud of you, more power to you,” Raina wrote on Twitter.

Heartiest congratulations my brother on achieving another great milestone of completing 5k runs @ImRo45. Proud of you, more power to you!✊#MIvsKXIP — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 1, 2020

Rohit also reached the 600-run mark against KXIP, the fifth IPL team Rohit has scored these many runs against.

In the MI’s previous match against KKR, Rohit became the second player after Kieron Pollard to slam 150 sixes for Mumbai.

Rohit had recently joined the 200 IPL sixes club when he hit Kuldeep Yadav for a maximum in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit became only the fourth member of the 200 IPL sixes club after Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni.

Earlier, Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to field in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians.

Kings XI Punjab included Krishnappa Gowtham in place of Murugan Ashwin, while Mumbai Indians remained unchanged.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

