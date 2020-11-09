IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting warns MI on eve of final, says DC’s best still to come

Ricky Ponting with Delhi Capitals in the UAE. (DC)

First-timers Delhi Capitals take on four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Dream11 IPL Final on Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Taking part in their first-ever final of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals will be aiming to play their “best game” in the decider accordingly to Head Coach Ricky Ponting.

Having lost all three encounters against the Mumbai Indians this season, the Delhi Capitals go into the final showdown as the underdogs, but Ponting believes his team has the ability to end the tournament on a high.

Speaking ahead of the Final, Ponting said, “I had pretty high expectations coming here (UAE). I knew we had put a really good squad of players together. We had a great start, but things got a little bit shaky towards the back-end, but the boys have managed to play two really good games out of their last three, and hopefully we can play our best game in the final.”

“Looking back, yeah it’s been a good season, but we still haven’t won anything yet – and that’s what we are here for – we are here to win the IPL, and we’ll give it our best shot,” he added.

Reflecting on the season where his team went through several ups and downs but still managed to finish second on the league table, Ponting added, “Yeah, it was a little bit frustrating because up until that point (four consecutive losses), we had played some very good cricket and we were arguably the best team in the tournament. But I think some of the boys got a little bit complacent and it was at that stage of the tournament where things were starting to get a little bit tough for everybody, but to their credit they found a way to fight back and played really well in a must-win game against RCB, and yesterday (vs SRH) was one of our best performances as well – particularly with the bat. I think”

However, Ponting also sounded a warning to Mumbai and said that his side should not be taken lightly in Tuesday’s IPL final, saying its best is still to come.

“It’s not an easy thing to make it to the IPL final. There are a lot of guys who never made one. Thankfully, I have coached one before and I was a part of another team as captain, so I know what it’s like to be,” he said.

“Probably, the most important thing in big games like this is not to try hard, it’s just another game.

“We need to enjoy that, try to embrace the extra nerves that come with the final. All we have is given ourselves the right to play in the final, and now got to go and win that final.”

“Things will be pretty much the same. We have got enough firepower. If Mumbai would be sitting back and thinking if there is a team they wouldn’t like to play, it is us. It’s about us, how we turn up and play,” he said.

“We have been long away from the best we have played against Mumbai so far. We will try and address some of the areas that we haven’t played against Mumbai in the past — power play batting, death bowling are some.

“So if we rectify those things and play somewhere near our best, then we can…”

