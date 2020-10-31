scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 31, 2020
IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: RCB bat first

IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: RCB have 7 wins to their name from 12 matches and occupy a place in the top half of the points table. On the other hand, SRH, are on the sixth spot in the standings, having registered 5 wins from 12 games.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 31, 2020 7:03:35 pm
IPLIPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Live Score

IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The second IPL match (Match 52) on Saturday will be between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah.

RCB have 7 wins to their name from 12 matches and occupy a place in the top half of the points table. On the other hand, SRH, are on the sixth spot in the standings, having registered 5 wins from 12 games. RCB can ill afford to lose both their last two games as it will affect their NRR , resulting in their elimination if other teams on 14 points have higher run rates. Sitting on the sixth spot with 10 points from 12 games, the Hyderabad outfit need to win their remaining two matches — against RCB and MI — to reach 14 points to stay in the reckoning.

Live Blog

IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Live Updates:

19:03 (IST)31 Oct 2020
RCB to bat first

SRH win toss vs RCB, opt to field first

17:50 (IST)31 Oct 2020
RCB vs SRH: Play-off equation

SRH have been the worst affected team in terms of injuries this season. Mitchell Marsh in the first match itself. Bhuvneshwar Kumar a few matches later. Men-in-form Vijay Shankar and Wriddhiman Saha more recently. Can injury-ravaged SRH find the fortitude in themselves to drag themselves to another extension of their play-off dreams. A defeat tonight would put paid to their hopes. As for RCB, the elusive play-off spot beckons them tonight if they win. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed

