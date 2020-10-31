IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: RCB bat first

IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The second IPL match (Match 52) on Saturday will be between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah.
RCB have 7 wins to their name from 12 matches and occupy a place in the top half of the points table. On the other hand, SRH, are on the sixth spot in the standings, having registered 5 wins from 12 games. RCB can ill afford to lose both their last two games as it will affect their NRR , resulting in their elimination if other teams on 14 points have higher run rates. Sitting on the sixth spot with 10 points from 12 games, the Hyderabad outfit need to win their remaining two matches — against RCB and MI — to reach 14 points to stay in the reckoning.
SRH win toss vs RCB, opt to field first
SRH have been the worst affected team in terms of injuries this season. Mitchell Marsh in the first match itself. Bhuvneshwar Kumar a few matches later. Men-in-form Vijay Shankar and Wriddhiman Saha more recently. Can injury-ravaged SRH find the fortitude in themselves to drag themselves to another extension of their play-off dreams. A defeat tonight would put paid to their hopes. As for RCB, the elusive play-off spot beckons them tonight if they win.