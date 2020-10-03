IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch the match?

IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 RCB vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: After kicking-off the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League in scintillating fashion with two wins in a row, Rajasthan Royals were shown reality in their previous encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the Steve Smith-led Royals’ would look to start afresh against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bangalore would hope for a brilliant show from their skipper and arguably the best batsman of the current era Virat Kohli. The RCB skipper is yet to fire big in the ongoing tournament and all eyes would be him. However, the skipper’s form hasn’t perturbed RCB that much with heavyweights Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers also being a part of their camp. Here are all the details from the match.

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start at 3:30 PM IST on Friday. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM.

Where is the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) being held?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will broadcast match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The live streaming of match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

