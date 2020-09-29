IPL 2020: Sensational Saini shines in Super Over for RCB vs MI

Navdeep Saini of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling during the match between The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. (BCCI/IPL)

Here is how the indianexpress.com covered the Super Over–

Ball 1: Saini steams in with a brilliant yorker outside the off stump and all that Kieron Pollard manages to do is squeeze it out towards the point region for a single. Score: MI- 1/0

Ball 2: This time Hardik Pandya was on strike to Saini who did not get it right and came up with a low full toss. All Pandya could do was get some bat on it and maneuver it towards the long-on. Score: MI- 2/0

Navdeep Saini used to earn 200 Rs playing tennis ball match ,then Gautam gambhir saw him to bowl in the nets of Delhi ground ,gave his all efforts to select Saini for Delhi squad now Saini bowled super over against set batsmen ie Pollard and Pandya giving 6 runs .#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/eLNn6EWYXS — Subham (@subhsays) September 28, 2020

Ball 3: Saini to Pollard and it was full and outside off stump. The batsman went for the big heave over mid-wicket and missed it completely. Dot ball worth a gold mine. Score: MI- 2/0

Ball 4: Another low full toss from Saini to which Pollard smashes a boundary over the bowler’s head. Score: MI- 6/0

This is invaluable experience for Navdeep Saini who has been genuinely world class today. First that excellent 19th over. Now this in the super over — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 28, 2020

Ball 5: Saini gets his hits the timber! Once again he gets the length right and its a low full toss and Pollard tried to flat-bat it over deep mid-wicket and Gurkeerat Mann took it comfortably. Score: MI- 6/1

Ball 6: In the final delivery of the over, Saini kept it full and wide on the off-stump to Pandya who missed it and ran a single from a bye to end a brilliant Super Over.

Incidentally, Saini went for just one six and one four from last 12 balls versus the likes of Pollard, Hardik and Ishan Khan, truly a death bowling spell to remember for him in a lifetime.

