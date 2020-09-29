IPL 2020: ABD vs Pollard vs Ishan Kishan — Battle of the colossal sixes

AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan hit gigantic sixes.

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League has been one of the greatest platforms for some of the biggest hits of the game.

In the 13 editions so far, the cash-rich league has entertained cricket fans to the fullest with an enthralling contest between bat and ball but ultimately those towering monstrous sixes are the ones that captivate the audience.

Hitting a six is an art and not many players are blessed with it. But if there are a couple of names who can be considered as exponents of this art form then RCB’s AB de Villiers and MI’s Kieron Pollard stand out.

Known for his 360-degree stroke-play, him featuring in this list is no surprise.

Mumbai’s Jasprit Bumrah employed an interesting tactic against ABD where he continued to bowl into AB’s body than bowl outside off stump, trying to make him generate the pace. However, any slight error in length and the Proteas batsman pounced on it immediately. When Bumrah went for a length delivery, De Villiers absolutely muscled over deep square leg for a gigantic six. This hit also brought up his fifty.

The way ABD hit this six to Bumrah , is just a dream for all cricketer’s to hit like this to Bumrah…! UNLESS, HE IS @ABdeVilliers17 💥#ABDevilliers #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/JXrhgOICHZ — Chulbul (@BeingShahbaazZ) September 28, 2020

De Villiers, who used all his might during the death overs to smash his way to an unbeaten 55 off 24 balls, taking the score past the 200-run mark. His innings had four sixes and as many boundaries as the swift yet brutal assault of Jasprit Bumrah (0/42 in 4 overs) will be remembered for a long time.

Kieron Pollard gets into the act

Pollard’s 20-ball 50 against RCB brought Mumbai back into the match. This was Pollard’s sixth IPL fifty in 22 balls or less and his blitzkrieg featured five monstrous hits. Pollard was particularly lethal against RCB’s two leg-spinners — Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa. At one stage Pollard was 11 from 10 balls and then completes fifty in just 20 balls.

Ishan Kishan’s big hit

Ishan Kishan did not want to be left behind and joined the party with his own lusty blows. Kishan, who was making a comeback, into the Mumbai side took the responsibility of keeping the scorecard ticking when others failed around him and was finally dismissed for a brilliant 99.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers (wk, possibly), Gurkeerat Singh , Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd