IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Krunal Pandya emulates Kedar Jadhav’s bizarre ‘below sea-level action’

Hardik Pandya kept it low and wicket to wicket. (Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowler, Krunal Pandya bowled a Kedhar Jadhav-like round-arm style delivery against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Much like Jadhav, Pandya kept it low and wicket to wicket, probably adding creativity to his bowling.

The slow sidearm bowling has been used to good effect by Jadhav but Pandya was overdoing it a bit as he tried to go for the quicker ones.

Mumbai won the toss and decided to field first against Bangalore.

While MI have made one change with left-hander Ishan Kishan replacing another southpaw Saurabh Tiwary, RCB has leg spinner Adam Zampa, left-arm seamer Isuru Udana and right-handed top-order batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann in their playing XI. Players to sit out are Umesh Yadav, Josh Phillippe and Dale Steyn.

Here is the video-

His bizarre bowling action also drew a lot of reactions on Twitter-

Krunal Pandya probably forgot he’s bowling and started to play Lagori. What was that 😂#IPL2020 #RCBvMI — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) September 28, 2020

Krunal pandya me kedar jhadhav ghus gya hai. — Neel // Nirlajj RCB fan. (@wtfneel) September 28, 2020

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers (wk, possibly), Gurkeerat Singh , Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd