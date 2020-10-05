RCB vs DC: With balance & composure Paddikal completes a blinder on the boundary

Devdutt Paddikal took a fantastic catch in the deep for RCB. (BCCI/IPL)

Devdutt Paddikal’s catch of Shreyas Iyer during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals game was a reminder of how the game of cricket keeps evolving.

What was a difficult catch on the ropes may now seem like regulation stuff.

To a ball which was flighted around off, Capitals’ captain Iyer went for a big hit with the spin and heaved it to deep mid-wicket where Padikkal settled under it and clutches with both hands.

He then threw the ball up, went outside the boundary rope and came back in to complete the catch.

Excellent awareness shown by the youngster.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match on Monday.

RCB made two changes to their playing XI from the previous game. They left out Adam Zampa and Gurkeerat Singh Mann, replacing them with Moeen Ali and Mohammed Siraj respectively.

Delhi Capitals replaced injured spinner Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the tournament, with Axar Patel.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers(wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd