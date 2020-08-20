scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 20, 2020
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals are the first to reach UAE

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 20, 2020 6:11:43 pm
Rajasthan Royals became one of the first teams to reach Dubai, along with Kings XI Punjab, for the Indian Premier League 2020, scheduled to take place from September 19.

KXIP’s official handle shared pictures and videos of the players and support staff inside the Dubai-bound aircraft as well as afterwards, dressed in PPE kits and adhering to safety measures.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are scheduled to leave for the UAE on August 21, a day after their six-day camp in Chennai to train for the tournament.

The tournament was moved out of India due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to shift the 13th edition of the IPL to the UAE which will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

