IPL 2020: R Ashwin doesn’t ‘Mankad’ Finch for leaving his crease, Ponting laughs it away

R Ashwin warns Aaron Finch while Ricky Ponting reacts. (BCCI/IPL)

Ravichandran Ashwin gave Aaron Finch a warning for mankading in their Indian Premier League match on Monday in Dubai.

The incident happened in the third over Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) innings, when Finch was way out of his crease, but Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ashwin didn’t attempt the Mankading.

Before the IPL began Ricky Ponting, the current head coach of the Delhi Capitals, had said that he had told Ashwin that he would not like him to ‘Mankad’ the non-striker in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

The ‘Mankade’ debate has raged on ever since Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler in the last season of the IPL. Ponting, in the lead-up to the tournament, had made it pretty clear that he will not allow Ashwin to do the same while playing for the Delhi Capitals, post which the duo even had a conversation around the same when they met in the UAE. After the meeting, Ponting had claimed that he and Ashwin had come to a common ground regarding the issue.

It seems like Ashwin did pay heed to his advice and Ponting was seen laughing at the incident sitting in the dugout.

Ricky Ponting was smiling after Ravi Ashwin gave a warning to Aaron Finch for Mankading. pic.twitter.com/aCiG3pjPKH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 5, 2020

Here is the video-

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis cracked a blistering 53 while Prithvi Shaw smashed 42 runs to take Delhi Capitals to a competitive 196/4 against RCB.

Stoinis, who was dropped on 30 by Yuzvendra Chahal, made RCB pay for the mistake as he raced to his 53 in just 26 balls, hitting two towering sixes and six fours at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shaw, however, missed what would have been a well-deserved half-century.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd